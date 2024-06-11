Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | Mentorship Matters Ep 4: Interview with MG Joseph Berger, the 22nd Deputy Judge Advocate General

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this edition of the Mentorship Matters podcast, COL Rob Abbott, the U.S. Army JAG Corps’s Leadership Center Director, interviews MG Joseph Berger, the 22nd Deputy Judge Advocate General. This interview provides insight on MG Berger’s personal leadership philosophy, expectations he has for leaders, and personal lessons learned. To learn more about the Army JAG Corps’ Leadership Center and to access additional resources please visit https://tjaglcs.army.mil/center/leadership-center or https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp.

    This episode is dedicated to our friend and teammate CW3 Melanie Sellars.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 10:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80928
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110377352.mp3
    Length: 00:21:38
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    LEAPP
    JAG Corps Leadership Center Website

