    Rangers to the Corps- Shoreline Rangers

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Avery Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Tune in to hear all the ins and outs of the US Army Corps of Engineers Shoreline program. This is a fairly "birds' eye view" of the program, but it is informative nonetheless!

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 10:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80927
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110377282.mp3
    Length: 01:05:59
    Artist Wilmington District Environmental Education and Water Safety Team
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Bodies of Water

    Shoreline USACE Wilmington District

