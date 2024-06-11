NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 12, 2024) Radio spot promotes Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella's upcoming concert on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella featuring musician Andy Grammer. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria I. Alvarez)
|06.12.2024
|06.12.2024 10:02
|Newscasts
|80923
|2406/DOD_110377147.mp3
|00:00:30
|2024
|Blues
|IT
|2
|0
|0
This work, Andy Grammer Concert radio spot, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
