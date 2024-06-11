Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andy Grammer Concert radio spot

    ITALY

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 12, 2024) Radio spot promotes Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella's upcoming concert on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella featuring musician Andy Grammer. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria I. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 10:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: IT
    NAS Sigonella
    MWR
    concert
    Andy Grammer

