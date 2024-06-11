Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240612 Radio News

    240612 Radio News

    FRANCE

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (June 6, 2023) Radio news covering the D Day 80th anniversary Memorial Ceremony held at the Normandy American Cemetery. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 09:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80921
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110376932.mp3
    Length: 00:02:57
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240612 Radio News, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Naples
    D-Day
    Normandy American Cemetery
    D Day

