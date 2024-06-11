COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (June 6, 2023) Radio news covering the D Day 80th anniversary Memorial Ceremony held at the Normandy American Cemetery. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 09:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80921
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110376932.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240612 Radio News, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT