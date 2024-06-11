Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Pride Month and AFTB

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command celebrated Pride Month during a celebration June 7, 2024, at Pulaski Park on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. Meanwhile, Timi Olusanya, Army Community Service volunteer coordinator, explained the benefits of attending the Army's Family Team Building course during an interview with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern June 12, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    TAGS

    Pride
    Army Community Service
    Pride Month
    Special Observance
    Diversity Equity and Inclusion
    Taking care of our people

