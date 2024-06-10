Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea News Update - 2ID Artillery command team discusses mission in Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.29.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Alex Lee, commander of 2nd Infantry Division Artillery, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Young, division command sergeant major, discuss their unit mission in South Korea with Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, broadcaster "DJ Caitie" assigned to the American Forces Network Humphreys, during a Warrior Wednesday interview May 29, 2024, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Young also discussed their unit's community outreach program and the importance of serving local communities in Korea. Warrior Wednesday is a monthly radio show segment where various command teams within the 2nd Infantry Division share their unit mission and goals while stationed on the peninsula. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 21:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Warrior Wednesday
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    2ID 2nd Infantry Division
    2ID AFN Commercial

