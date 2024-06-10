Korea News Update - 2ID Artillery command team discusses mission in Korea

U.S. Army Col. Alex Lee, commander of 2nd Infantry Division Artillery, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Young, division command sergeant major, discuss their unit mission in South Korea with Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, broadcaster "DJ Caitie" assigned to the American Forces Network Humphreys, during a Warrior Wednesday interview May 29, 2024, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Young also discussed their unit's community outreach program and the importance of serving local communities in Korea. Warrior Wednesday is a monthly radio show segment where various command teams within the 2nd Infantry Division share their unit mission and goals while stationed on the peninsula. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)