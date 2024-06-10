This is an interview with Staff Sgt. Jesse Flores, 824th Engineer Detachment, Wisconsin National Guard, taken on June 7, 2024, discussing a troop project to replace a section of sidewalk on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Flores was the noncommissioned officer in charge for the project. Troop projects are a regular part of planned improvements at Fort McCoy each year. The completion of those projects have continued to make a difference in improving installation operations, said Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 01:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80895
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110372779.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Jesse Flores
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|71
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
