    Interview with Staff Sgt. Jesse Flores, 824th Engineer Detachment, Wisconsin National Guard

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is an interview with Staff Sgt. Jesse Flores, 824th Engineer Detachment, Wisconsin National Guard, taken on June 7, 2024, discussing a troop project to replace a section of sidewalk on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Flores was the noncommissioned officer in charge for the project. Troop projects are a regular part of planned improvements at Fort McCoy each year. The completion of those projects have continued to make a difference in improving installation operations, said Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 01:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80895
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110372779.mp3
    Length: 00:03:31
    Artist Staff Sgt. Jesse Flores
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 71
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    troop projects at Fort McCoy
    824th Engineer Detachment

