Interview with Staff Sgt. Jesse Flores, 824th Engineer Detachment, Wisconsin National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80895" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This is an interview with Staff Sgt. Jesse Flores, 824th Engineer Detachment, Wisconsin National Guard, taken on June 7, 2024, discussing a troop project to replace a section of sidewalk on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Flores was the noncommissioned officer in charge for the project. Troop projects are a regular part of planned improvements at Fort McCoy each year. The completion of those projects have continued to make a difference in improving installation operations, said Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)