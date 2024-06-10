An epic trailer-style piece of music made at MCAS Cherry Point, NC by members of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing Band. Inspired by the 1918 classic, "After You've Gone," (composed by Turner Layton; lyrics by Henry Creamer), the piece is dedicated to the heroic sacrifice and memory of the Marines who fought in the Battle of Belleau Wood that same year. This song was made to be used for any product made by or for the U.S. Military.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 04:29
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|80884
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110371258.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Artist
|2d Marine Aircraft Wing Band
|Composer
|GySgt Michael A. Cook & GySgt Michael A. Newell
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Film, Soundtrack, Cinematic
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Living Line of Courage (After You've Gone), by GySgt Michael Cook and GySgt Michael Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
