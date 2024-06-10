The Living Line of Courage (After You've Gone)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80884" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

An epic trailer-style piece of music made at MCAS Cherry Point, NC by members of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing Band. Inspired by the 1918 classic, "After You've Gone," (composed by Turner Layton; lyrics by Henry Creamer), the piece is dedicated to the heroic sacrifice and memory of the Marines who fought in the Battle of Belleau Wood that same year. This song was made to be used for any product made by or for the U.S. Military.