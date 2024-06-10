Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Living Line of Courage (After You've Gone)

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Audio by Gunnery Sgt. Michael Cook and Gunnery Sgt. Michael Newell

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    An epic trailer-style piece of music made at MCAS Cherry Point, NC by members of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing Band. Inspired by the 1918 classic, "After You've Gone," (composed by Turner Layton; lyrics by Henry Creamer), the piece is dedicated to the heroic sacrifice and memory of the Marines who fought in the Battle of Belleau Wood that same year. This song was made to be used for any product made by or for the U.S. Military.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 04:29
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:03:40
    Artist 2d Marine Aircraft Wing Band
    Composer GySgt Michael A. Cook & GySgt Michael A. Newell
    Year 2024
    Genre Film, Soundtrack, Cinematic
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Living Line of Courage (After You've Gone), by GySgt Michael Cook and GySgt Michael Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    battle
    Belleau Wood
    music
    epic
    cinematic

