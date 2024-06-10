Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Read, Renew, Repeat

    Radio Spot - Read, Renew, Repeat

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.10.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30 second spot about the Read, Renew, Repeat challenge happening with the Ramstein and Vogelweh libraries. It's easy to sign up!
    Just download the Beanstack Tracker app by scanning the QR code
    Select “My Library or School”
    Search for Ramstein AFB
    Create accounts for each reader in your family (all ages are encouraged to participate!)
    Connect to a local school and/or squadron to help your team (optional)
    Log Reading time (print, ebooks and audiobooks) to earn Prize Badges
    Come to the library and select prizes!
    Be sure to log time every week for Weekly Raffle Prizes and Top Reader Awards

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 06:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80881
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110370604.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    AFN
    library
    spot
    summer reading
    AFN Kaiserslautern

