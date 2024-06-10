Radio Spot - Read, Renew, Repeat

A 30 second spot about the Read, Renew, Repeat challenge happening with the Ramstein and Vogelweh libraries. It's easy to sign up!

Just download the Beanstack Tracker app by scanning the QR code

Select “My Library or School”

Search for Ramstein AFB

Create accounts for each reader in your family (all ages are encouraged to participate!)

Connect to a local school and/or squadron to help your team (optional)

Log Reading time (print, ebooks and audiobooks) to earn Prize Badges

Come to the library and select prizes!

Be sure to log time every week for Weekly Raffle Prizes and Top Reader Awards