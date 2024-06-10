U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, visited Armed Forces Network Kaiserslautern to talk about her leadership philosophy and priorities for the wing June 7, 2024, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. Meanwhile the Kapaun Vehicle Registration Office outlined their "Fridays for Firsts and Finals" initiative which prioritizes members who are new to the base or leaving for a permanent change of station June 6, 2024 at the base. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 03:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80878
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110370406.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - 86th AW Commander and Vehicle Registration, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT