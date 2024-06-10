Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - 86th AW Commander and Vehicle Registration

    KMC Update - 86th AW Commander and Vehicle Registration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.10.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, visited Armed Forces Network Kaiserslautern to talk about her leadership philosophy and priorities for the wing June 7, 2024, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. Meanwhile the Kapaun Vehicle Registration Office outlined their "Fridays for Firsts and Finals" initiative which prioritizes members who are new to the base or leaving for a permanent change of station June 6, 2024 at the base. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 03:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80878
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110370406.mp3
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - 86th AW Commander and Vehicle Registration, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    PCS
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Vehicle Registration
    Philosophy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT