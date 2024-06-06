On this week's edition of The Marne Report Podcast, SFC Ryan Reis and SFC Tracy Wallingsford recap the successful 2024 USAREC Educator Tour, as well as shed light on the Army's Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 11:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80873
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110367157.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:27
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
