    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Audio by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of The Marne Report Podcast, SFC Ryan Reis and SFC Tracy Wallingsford recap the successful 2024 USAREC Educator Tour, as well as shed light on the Army's Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 11:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:10:27
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    USAREC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

