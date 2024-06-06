NCO Journal Podcast Episode 74 - Regaining Relevance Through Effective Writing

Sgt. Maj. David Cyr joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss the importance of reading and writing so we may learn from past leaders who paved the way before us and share our lessons learned. Based on his article, "Regaining Relevance Through Effective Writing."