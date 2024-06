Marine Minute: 21-24 (Audio Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80864" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

WELCOME I’M SGT. BENJAMIN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



U.S. MARINES ASSIGNED TO THE 15TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT EARN THEIR PROVERBIAL STRIPES DURING EXERCISE TIGER STRIKE 24.



MARINES PARTICIPATED IN JUNGLE SURVIVAL TRAINING WITH MALAYSIAN SOLDIERS ASSIGNED TO 9TH BATTALION, ROYAL MALAY REGIMENT, AT SRI PANTAI CAMP, KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA.



THE MARINES LEARNED HOW TO IDENTIFY EDIBLE JUNGLE PLANTS, START FIRES FROM SCRATCH, AND BUILD SHELTERS FROM STICKS AND TREES.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY CPL. MALIA SPARKS, FEATURING LANCE CPL. DERICK CORDOVA, AN INFANTRYMAN WITH 3RD MARINE DIVISION, SIGHTING IN ON A MULTI-PURPOSE ANTI-ARMOR ANTI-PERSONNEL WEAPONS SYSTEM.



MARINES WITH 3RD MARDIV PARTICIPATED IN AN ADVANCED INFANTRY MARINE COURSE DURING THE ARCHIPELAGIC COASTAL DEFENSE CONTINUUM AT PAREDES AIR STATION IN THE PHILIPPINES ON MAY 29TH, 2024.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.