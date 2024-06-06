The Pulse - Mental Health is Men's Health

June is Men's Health Month. Men often don't seek medical advice when they should, for many different reasons. In this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson sits down with Capt. Garret Boyer and Matthew Boyles, both with the behavioral health department here at Winn Army Community Hospital, to talk about the stigma men face when seeking mental health help, how men show signs of needing help, why seeking help is important, and how to get help. Some common myths men feel about mental health are busted, too. Take a listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!
