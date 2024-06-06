Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Pulse - Mental Health is Men's Health

    The Pulse - Mental Health is Men's Health

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    June is Men's Health Month. Men often don't seek medical advice when they should, for many different reasons. In this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson sits down with Capt. Garret Boyer and Matthew Boyles, both with the behavioral health department here at Winn Army Community Hospital, to talk about the stigma men face when seeking mental health help, how men show signs of needing help, why seeking help is important, and how to get help. Some common myths men feel about mental health are busted, too. Take a listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 11:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80863
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110364844.mp3
    Length: 00:40:36
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pulse - Mental Health is Men's Health, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    Fort Stewart
    behavioral health
    stigma
    men's health
    Men's Health Month
    Winn Army Community Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT