The Pulse - Mental Health is Men's Health

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80863" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

June is Men's Health Month. Men often don't seek medical advice when they should, for many different reasons. In this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson sits down with Capt. Garret Boyer and Matthew Boyles, both with the behavioral health department here at Winn Army Community Hospital, to talk about the stigma men face when seeking mental health help, how men show signs of needing help, why seeking help is important, and how to get help. Some common myths men feel about mental health are busted, too. Take a listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!