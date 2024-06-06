Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 19 - Integrated Deterrence in Great Power Competition with General Anthony J Cotton

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Welcome to the Air Force Doctrine podcast. On this episode we sit down with General Anthony J Cotton, Commander US Strategic Command. Our conversation explores the challenges of peer competition, integrated deterrence, the mission of USSTRATCOM, and the importance of relationships.

    In his role as the USSTRACOM commander, General Cotton is responsible for one of 11 Unified Commands under the Department of Defense. USSTRATCOM is responsible for strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, global strike, missile defense, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, analysis and targeting, and missile threat assessment. USSTRATCOM is comprised of 41,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and civilians who operate globally performing the command’s missions. The command also provides the Secretary of Defense and President a range of options to deter adversaries and assure allies.

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.

