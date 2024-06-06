American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on AADD Plus PrePostRide, a new addition to Aviano Against Drunk Driving service, providing non-emergency transportation for Airmen on a donation based system. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 05:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80858
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110363702.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: AADD Plus, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT