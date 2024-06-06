Captain Odin J. Klug, commanding officer at NSA Souda Bay, talks about the 115th Combat Wing change of command.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 05:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80857
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110363701.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240607-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by SA Nicolas Quezada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT