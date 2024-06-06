Corps Talk: Building the Future (S04, E08)

In this episode of Corps Talk, hosts James and Maj. Tony Funkhouser sit down with Aubrey Moore, a student from Princess Anne High School. Aubrey shares her passion for research and environmental restoration, detailing how she and her classmates gain hands-on experience at a wetlands restoration site right behind their school. This effort is part of the larger Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project, a collaborative initiative between the City of Virginia Beach and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).
The podcast also features interviews with Gina Dotolo, a USACE Biologist, and Jim Milliken, a Water Quality Improvement Specialist with the City of Virginia Beach. They discuss the significance of the project and how their organizations plan to build a better future through their partnership.
For more information about the wetlands portion of this project, click here: https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Lynnhaven-River-Ecosystem-Restoration/Wetland-Restoration/
This learn more about the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project go to: https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/LynnhavenEco/
