Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps Talk: Building the Future (S04, E08)

    Corps Talk: Building the Future (S04, E08)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Audio by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode of Corps Talk, hosts James and Maj. Tony Funkhouser sit down with Aubrey Moore, a student from Princess Anne High School. Aubrey shares her passion for research and environmental restoration, detailing how she and her classmates gain hands-on experience at a wetlands restoration site right behind their school. This effort is part of the larger Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project, a collaborative initiative between the City of Virginia Beach and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

    The podcast also features interviews with Gina Dotolo, a USACE Biologist, and Jim Milliken, a Water Quality Improvement Specialist with the City of Virginia Beach. They discuss the significance of the project and how their organizations plan to build a better future through their partnership.

    For more information about the wetlands portion of this project, click here: https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Lynnhaven-River-Ecosystem-Restoration/Wetland-Restoration/

    This learn more about the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project go to: https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/LynnhavenEco/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 00:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80849
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110363362.mp3
    Length: 00:24:01
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Talk: Building the Future (S04, E08), by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Virginia Beach
    Chesapeake Bay
    Wetlands Restoration
    Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project
    Princess Anne High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT