Regional News highlighting Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise and General Eisenhower's statue unveiling during the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 08:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80842
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110360925.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News - JPMRC-X and General Eisenhower Statue, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
