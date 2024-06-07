Pacific Pulse: June 7, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Cambodia to meet with Prime Minister Hun Manet, Defense Minster Tea Seiha, and President of the Senate Hun Sen; U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo visits Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue; U.S. Marine Corps Forces-Pacific Commander Lt. Gen. William Jurney co-hosted the 10th annual Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Seoul.