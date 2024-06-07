Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: June 7, 2024

    Pacific Pulse: June 7, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.05.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Cambodia to meet with Prime Minister Hun Manet, Defense Minster Tea Seiha, and President of the Senate Hun Sen; U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo visits Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue; U.S. Marine Corps Forces-Pacific Commander Lt. Gen. William Jurney co-hosted the 10th annual Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Seoul.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 00:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80828
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110360303.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 7, 2024, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacific pulse, u.s. indo-pacom commander, secretary of defense, u.s. marine corps forces-pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT