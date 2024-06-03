Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 9

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This month's episode of Lightning Within 5, the Naval Support Activity Panama City’s Executive Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Brandon Baxter, to discuss their mission and what they are bringing to the local community and Team Tyndall.

    TAGS

    NSA Panama City
    325th FW
    Team Tyndall
    NSAPC

