TAG Talks Ep. 21 – Army Voting Program and Military Postal Operations

In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson ("TAG 63") sits down to talk with Ms. Rachel Gilman, Army Voting Action Officer and Mr. James Clawson, Army Postal Manager. Together, they discuss the Army Voting Program and military postal operations in the 2024 national election cycle. The audience will learn about the Army Voting Assistance Program, how to request and obtain an absentee ballot, deadlines for voter registration and mailing-in ballots, and how the Army’s postal operation is preparing to handle the influx of election-related mail this year.
