    TAG Talks Ep. 21 – Army Voting Program and Military Postal Operations

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson ("TAG 63") sits down to talk with Ms. Rachel Gilman, Army Voting Action Officer and Mr. James Clawson, Army Postal Manager. Together, they discuss the Army Voting Program and military postal operations in the 2024 national election cycle. The audience will learn about the Army Voting Assistance Program, how to request and obtain an absentee ballot, deadlines for voter registration and mailing-in ballots, and how the Army’s postal operation is preparing to handle the influx of election-related mail this year.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 09:29
    Length: 00:21:44
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, TAG Talks Ep. 21 – Army Voting Program and Military Postal Operations, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Voting
    TAG
    Postal
    HRC
    AVAP

