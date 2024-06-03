“Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American service members still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families. Our Congressional mandate ranges from our modern conflicts of the past 20 years to the Vietnam and Korean Wars, the Cold War, and back to World War II. In this first episode, host Sean Everette talks to DPAA's Director, Kelly McKeague, about the agency and what they do to fulfill our Nation's promise to never leave a fallen service member behind.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 09:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80799
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110355825.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:44
|Artist
|Aaron Paul Low
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missing And Not Forgotten - Episode 1 - What is DPAA?, by Sean Everette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT