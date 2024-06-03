Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missing And Not Forgotten - Episode 1 - What is DPAA?

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Audio by Sean Everette 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    “Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American service members still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families. Our Congressional mandate ranges from our modern conflicts of the past 20 years to the Vietnam and Korean Wars, the Cold War, and back to World War II. In this first episode, host Sean Everette talks to DPAA's Director, Kelly McKeague, about the agency and what they do to fulfill our Nation's promise to never leave a fallen service member behind.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Length: 00:22:44
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
