    KMC Update - NCO Validation and Summer Safety

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.04.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lawrence Echon, Leader Validation Exercise organizer and participant, speaks about the Noncommissioned Officer validation on May 30, 2024. Meanwhile, Tammy Muckenfuss, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs director, provides tips to stay vigilant this Summer on May 29, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, KMC Update - NCO Validation and Summer Safety, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    USAG-RP
    Dental Health Command Europe
    DENTAC Rheinland-Pfalz

