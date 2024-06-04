Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: June 4, 2024

    Pacific Pulse: June 4, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.03.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo visits Japan and the Republic of Korea for the first time since taking command; U.S. and Malaysian Armed Forces train together in Tiger Strike 2024; a Royal Australian Tanker re-fuels a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B for a Trans-Pacific flight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 19:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80789
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110353778.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 4, 2024, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    raaf
    pulse
    pacific pulse
    u.s. indo-pacom commander
    tiger strike 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT