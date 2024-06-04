Pacific Pulse: June 4, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo visits Japan and the Republic of Korea for the first time since taking command; U.S. and Malaysian Armed Forces train together in Tiger Strike 2024; a Royal Australian Tanker re-fuels a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B for a Trans-Pacific flight.