On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo visits Japan and the Republic of Korea for the first time since taking command; U.S. and Malaysian Armed Forces train together in Tiger Strike 2024; a Royal Australian Tanker re-fuels a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B for a Trans-Pacific flight.
Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 19:22
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|80789
Filename:
|2406/DOD_110353778.mp3
Length:
|00:01:00
Year
|2018
Genre
|Blues
Location:
|JP
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: June 4, 2024, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
