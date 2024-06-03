Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort D.A. Russell Days :30

    F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Audio by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing

    A radio spot notifying the local public about the Fort D.A. Russell Days Open House. (U.S. Air Force audio by Glenn S. Robertson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 18:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80788
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110353729.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Radio Spot
    Location: F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort D.A. Russell Days :30, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Open House
    Fort D.A. Russell Days

