A radio spot notifying the local public about the Fort D.A. Russell Days Open House. (U.S. Air Force audio by Glenn S. Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 18:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80787
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110353728.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio Spot
|Location:
|F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort D.A. Russell Days :60, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT