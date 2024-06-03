188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 9

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80786" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of the 188th Wing Podcast, join us as we discuss nutrition with the 188th Wing Diet Therapist Staff Sgt. Zach Grounds. From the importance of meal timing to general nutrition tips, Staff Sgt. Grounds, explains the importance of a balanced diet as well as showcasing some of the services he offers the wing. Tune in to the 188th Wing Podcast and start your journey toward improving your diet and physical well-being.