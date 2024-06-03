188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 9

In this episode of the 188th Wing Podcast, join us as we discuss nutrition with the 188th Wing Diet Therapist Staff Sgt. Zach Grounds. From the importance of meal timing to general nutrition tips, Staff Sgt. Grounds, explains the importance of a balanced diet as well as showcasing some of the services he offers the wing. Tune in to the 188th Wing Podcast and start your journey toward improving your diet and physical well-being.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 14:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80786
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110352830.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:54
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
