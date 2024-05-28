Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Terry Bradshaw Holiday Shout Out (Part 2)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.31.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Terry Bradshaw speaks to the service members stationed overseas about how he doing, how the NFL has reached Europe and thanking the service member during the holiday season. (U.S. Army Audio by SGT Kevin Henderson

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 05:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80780
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110351628.mp3
    Length: 00:06:19
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Terry Bradshaw Holiday Shout Out (Part 2), by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shout Out
    NFL
    Football
    AFN
    Holiday
    Terry Bradshaw

