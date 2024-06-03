Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFNEWSCAST1 (31MAY24)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.30.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    240531-N-OR754-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 31, 2024)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's Eagle Radio shows about the Sasebo and Jack N. Darby Elementary Schools' "Jump Day" that was held on May 24, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MCSN Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 20:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80775
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110351317.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, TFNEWSCAST1 (31MAY24), by PO3 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    Sasebo Elementary
    Jack N. Darby Elementary
    Jump Day

