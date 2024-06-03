TFNEWSCAST1 (31MAY24)

240531-N-OR754-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 31, 2024)

A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's Eagle Radio shows about the Sasebo and Jack N. Darby Elementary Schools' "Jump Day" that was held on May 24, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MCSN Colin Lightner)