TFNEWSCAST1 (30MAY24)

240530-N-OH637-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 30, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the United States Navy, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, Sasebo City Water District, and Sasebo City Government who collaborated on a memorial held at Soto Dam on May 23, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Riley McDowell.)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 20:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80773
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110351266.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
