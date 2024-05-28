On this week's edition of The Marne Report Podcast, Joshua Davis sits down to discuss the upcoming FMWR projects that Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield can expect to see in the upcoming months. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcast.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 13:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80769
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110349924.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:19
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT