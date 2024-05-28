U.S. Coast Guard seeks public assistance with hoax caller in Sector Northern New England area of responsibility

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern New England, in South Portland, Maine, received alleged hoax distress calls, May 31, 2024. Knowingly transmitting false distress calls is a federal crime and can lead to criminal and civil penalties if found guilty; the misuse can be punishable by up to ten years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines, plus the cost of the search. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Audio)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 21:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|80768
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110349390.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|SOUTH PORTLAND, ME, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT