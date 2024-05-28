Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard seeks public assistance with possible hoax caller

    U.S. Coast Guard seeks public assistance with possible hoax caller

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern New England, in South Portland, Maine, received alleged hoax distress calls, May 31, 2024. Knowingly transmitting false distress calls is a federal crime and can lead to criminal and civil penalties if found guilty; the misuse can be punishable by up to ten years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines, plus the cost of the search. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Audio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 21:53
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 80767
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110349385.mp3
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: SOUTH PORTLAND, ME, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maine
    hoax call

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT