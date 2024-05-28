Interview with Tyler Griffith, 88th Readiness Division Equipment Concentration Site-67

This is an interview from May 31, 2024, at Fort McCoy Wis., with Tyler Griffith, 88th Readiness Division Equipment Concentration Site-67, about his experience on an incident that took place on May 24, 2024, on his way to work near Cataract, Wis. On that day, Griffith helped evacuate a family from their home that was on fire. This interview has Tyler describe what he did. (U.S. Army Audio by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)