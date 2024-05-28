Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Tyler Griffith, 88th Readiness Division Equipment Concentration Site-67

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Audio by Christopher Jones 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is an interview from May 31, 2024, at Fort McCoy Wis., with Tyler Griffith, 88th Readiness Division Equipment Concentration Site-67, about his experience on an incident that took place on May 24, 2024, on his way to work near Cataract, Wis. On that day, Griffith helped evacuate a family from their home that was on fire. This interview has Tyler describe what he did. (U.S. Army Audio by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 16:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:10:00
    Artist Tyler Griffith
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Cataract
    ECS-67
    88th Readiness Division
    lifesaving efforts by Army employee

