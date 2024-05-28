Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview with Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk maintenance personnel

    Interview with Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk maintenance personnel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Audio by Christopher Jones 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is an interview from May 31, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with maintenance personnel from the Wisconsin National Guard who work on UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The Soldiers discussed why they were at Fort McCoy for training and described their job and the importance of what they do. (U.S. Army Audio by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 16:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80764
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110348760.mp3
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 37
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk maintenance personnel, by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    1-147
    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT