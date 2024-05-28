Interview with Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk maintenance personnel

This is an interview from May 31, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with maintenance personnel from the Wisconsin National Guard who work on UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The Soldiers discussed why they were at Fort McCoy for training and described their job and the importance of what they do. (U.S. Army Audio by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)