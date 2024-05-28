Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pulse - Be Prepared! It's Hurricane Season!

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    On this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson sits down with Winn Army Community Hospital's Emergency Manager Brian Kolodziej to talk about hurricane season and what the hospital does to prepare and what staff and beneficiaries can do to prepare. Hurricane season is June 1 to November 30. Now's the time to be prepared, and time to listen to The Pulse here or wherever you get your podcasts!

    This work, The Pulse - Be Prepared! It's Hurricane Season!, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

