The Pulse - Be Prepared! It's Hurricane Season!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80763" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson sits down with Winn Army Community Hospital's Emergency Manager Brian Kolodziej to talk about hurricane season and what the hospital does to prepare and what staff and beneficiaries can do to prepare. Hurricane season is June 1 to November 30. Now's the time to be prepared, and time to listen to The Pulse here or wherever you get your podcasts!