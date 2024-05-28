The Pulse - Be Prepared! It's Hurricane Season!

On this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson sits down with Winn Army Community Hospital's Emergency Manager Brian Kolodziej to talk about hurricane season and what the hospital does to prepare and what staff and beneficiaries can do to prepare. Hurricane season is June 1 to November 30. Now's the time to be prepared, and time to listen to The Pulse here or wherever you get your podcasts!
