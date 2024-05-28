Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 203 Fort Riley Victory Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80761" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode brings you information about this year’s celebration of the Army birthday at Fort Riley. Listen in to find out what is planned for the Army Birthday, the 1st Infantry Division Birthday and the entire Victory Week celebration list!