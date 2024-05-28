American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on motorcycle safety requirements and riding considerations for Airmen biking overseas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 01:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80756
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110347711.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Motorcycle Safety, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
