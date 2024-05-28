Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Drop Episode 28 – Maj. Gen. Crane on China

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    130th Airlift Wing

    In this episode, Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, the Adjutant General for the West Virginia National Guard, discusses China's impact on our current military posture. Bo Wriston, the WVNG Public Affairs Officer, hosts this special episode.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 08:09
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 80755
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110347591.mp3
    Length: 00:44:08
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

