In this episode, Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, the Adjutant General for the West Virginia National Guard, discusses China's impact on our current military posture. Bo Wriston, the WVNG Public Affairs Officer, hosts this special episode.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 08:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|80755
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110347591.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:08
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Drop Episode 28 – Maj. Gen. Crane on China, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT