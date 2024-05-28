Matthew Labrise, fire fighter aboard NSA Souda Bay, and certified SCUBA instructor, shares procedures for water rescue.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 07:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80748
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110347256.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240529-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by SA Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT