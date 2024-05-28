Radio news highlighting repair efforts to humanitarian aid pier in Gaza and WWII U.S. Soldier's remains recovered in France and returned to the U.S. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 02:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80747
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110347233.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Repair to Pier in Gaza & U.S. Soldier's Remains Recovered in France, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT