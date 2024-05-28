Radio news highlighting Memorial Day services held in France and Exercise Red Guardian beginning in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 02:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80746
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110347232.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Memorial Day Services in France & Exercise Red Guardian, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT