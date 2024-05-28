Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: 20-24

    Marine Minute: 20-24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Maradmin 245-24 announced the winners of the Higgins, Stoner, Roebling, Kreitzer and Bates awards for acquisition, innovation and excellence. These award winners exemplify the highest degree of excellence in innovation, acquisition of field equipment, initiative and technical expertise associated with amphibious combat vehicles, and leadership and courage in support of the command’s mission. U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 conduct a combined attack on an urban operations training facility at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 10:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80739
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110345814.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 20-24, by LCpl Diana Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    Philippine Marines
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    MARADMIN 245/24 DMAMAMM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT