Marine Minute: 20-24

Maradmin 245-24 announced the winners of the Higgins, Stoner, Roebling, Kreitzer and Bates awards for acquisition, innovation and excellence. These award winners exemplify the highest degree of excellence in innovation, acquisition of field equipment, initiative and technical expertise associated with amphibious combat vehicles, and leadership and courage in support of the command’s mission. U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 conduct a combined attack on an urban operations training facility at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
