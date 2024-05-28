Fox Chatter - Episode 9

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80738" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Col. Michael Ferrario, the 169th Fighter Wing commander, provides updates to Swamp Fox Airmen during his monthly podcast. The June episode features Col. Jim Roth, the director of strategic plans and policy at Joint Force Headquarters, South Carolina Air National Guard, with an in-depth recap on the recent XAB deployment, where he was the expeditionary air base group commander.