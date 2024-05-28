Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Chatter - Episode 9

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    Col. Michael Ferrario, the 169th Fighter Wing commander, provides updates to Swamp Fox Airmen during his monthly podcast. The June episode features Col. Jim Roth, the director of strategic plans and policy at Joint Force Headquarters, South Carolina Air National Guard, with an in-depth recap on the recent XAB deployment, where he was the expeditionary air base group commander.

