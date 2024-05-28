126th Air Refueling Wing, commander, Colonel Nick Henschel is our guest from our new podcast studio. He discusses his journey to become the Wing commander, his tips for squadron commanders and he answers a burning question important to the St. Louis Metro East.
NGAI is hosting an outing at Busch Stadium listen to the podcast to find out when and how to get tickets.
This work, Roll Call - Episode #64, by MSgt Brian Ellison
