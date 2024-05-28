Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #64

    IL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    126th Air Refueling Wing, commander, Colonel Nick Henschel is our guest from our new podcast studio. He discusses his journey to become the Wing commander, his tips for squadron commanders and he answers a burning question important to the St. Louis Metro East.
    NGAI is hosting an outing at Busch Stadium listen to the podcast to find out when and how to get tickets.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 12:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:36:17
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: IL, US
    Podcast
    National Guard
    126 ARW

