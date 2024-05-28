NATO Review: Healthier, Cleaner, Greener: A NATO Strategy for the Coming Bio-Revolution

At their February 2024 meeting, Allied Defence Ministers formally adopted NATO’s Biotechnology and Human Enhancement Technologies Strategy. Current NATO staff driving the development and delivery of this Strategy outline one of its main features: the first-ever set of Principles of Responsible Use for Biotechnology and Human Enhancement technologies in defence and security.
