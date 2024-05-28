Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Review: Healthier, Cleaner, Greener: A NATO Strategy for the Coming Bio-Revolution

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    05.30.2024

    At their February 2024 meeting, Allied Defence Ministers formally adopted NATO’s Biotechnology and Human Enhancement Technologies Strategy. Current NATO staff driving the development and delivery of this Strategy outline one of its main features: the first-ever set of Principles of Responsible Use for Biotechnology and Human Enhancement technologies in defence and security.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 10:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:15:36
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
