Korea News Update - PACAF command chief discusses Korea strategic impact

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, discusses PACAF strategies and cultural etiquette with Senior Airman Darius Frazier, broadcaster “DJ Darbear” assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during an interview on Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 23, 2024. McCool emphasized the importance of service members stationed in Korea establishing good partnerships with allies and partners and the strategic impact those relationships place on the PACAF mission. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)