    Korea News Update - PACAF command chief discusses Korea strategic impact

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Darius Frazier and Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, discusses PACAF strategies and cultural etiquette with Senior Airman Darius Frazier, broadcaster “DJ Darbear” assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during an interview on Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 23, 2024. McCool emphasized the importance of service members stationed in Korea establishing good partnerships with allies and partners and the strategic impact those relationships place on the PACAF mission. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 04:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80710
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110344029.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Location: KR
    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    strategic
    Kathleen McCool
    Republic of Korea (Korea
    Pacific Air Forces (PACAF)
    cultural etiquette

