Radio spot - PACAF command chief reinforces strategic priorities

American Forces Network Humphreys radio spot of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, noting Airmen carry out PACAF’s strategic priorities every day during an interview on Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 23, 2024. PACAF strategic priorities include defending the homeland, deterring aggression, and reinforcing alliances and partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Karri Wheeler)