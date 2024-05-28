Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio spot - PACAF command chief reinforces strategic priorities

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    American Forces Network Humphreys radio spot of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, noting Airmen carry out PACAF’s strategic priorities every day during an interview on Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 23, 2024. PACAF strategic priorities include defending the homeland, deterring aggression, and reinforcing alliances and partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Karri Wheeler)

    TAGS

    Radio
    Pacific Air Forces
    Command Chief
    strategic priorities
    Kathleen McCool
    cultural etiquette

