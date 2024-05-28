Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 16 - Modernizing the Warfighter: Contracting Office

Tune in to this episode of Blacksnake Bytes to learn how a small but important office works behind the scenes to bring the 122d Fighter Wing essential supplies and projects, while also supporting the local Fort Wayne economy and businesses by responsibly spending taxpayer dollars. If you are a military member who has big ideas on how to modernize your workplace, this episode will give you the tools for effectively working with the contracting office.