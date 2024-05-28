Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 16 - Modernizing the Warfighter: Contracting Office

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    122nd Fighter Wing

    Tune in to this episode of Blacksnake Bytes to learn how a small but important office works behind the scenes to bring the 122d Fighter Wing essential supplies and projects, while also supporting the local Fort Wayne economy and businesses by responsibly spending taxpayer dollars. If you are a military member who has big ideas on how to modernize your workplace, this episode will give you the tools for effectively working with the contracting office.

    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 16 - Modernizing the Warfighter: Contracting Office, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    contracting
    122 FW
    Blacksnake Bytes

